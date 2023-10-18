HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Masked robber tries to break open locker at a bank in Tiruvallur

Police said however, that the burglar was unable to break open the locker, and left without stealing anything

October 18, 2023 02:31 pm | Updated 02:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Uthukottai Police in Tiruvallur district are on the lookout for an individual who tried to break open and rob a locker at a public sector bank on the night of Tuesday, October 17, 2023. 

A senior police official of Tiruvallur district said an unidentified person, wearing a mask, entered Indian Bank’s branch located in Palavakkam village near Uthukottai, after removing the iron grill at the window. The masked person then tried to break open the locker unit, where gold jewellery and cash is kept in safe custody. However, after being unable to break open the locker, the person escaped. 

In the morning, after the bank security guard opened the office, he found the grill of the window broken.

Based on a complaint filed by the manager of the bank, the Uthukottai police have registered a case and have taken footage of the closed circuit television camera (CCTV) to try and identify the culprit. 

Related Topics

Chennai / theft & burglary / police / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.