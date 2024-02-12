Masked man murders wedding hall owner in Chennai, injures other members of victim’s family

February 12, 2024 12:53 pm | Updated 12:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Avadi City Police have launched a probe into the murder of a 65-year-old man who was the owner of a wedding hall in Annanur near Avadi.

According to police, an unidentified man wearing a mask, barged into the house of Madhavan 65, on the night of February 10, 2024, and attacked him using a knife. While he died on the spot, his wife, mother-in-law and daughter were critically injured when they attempted to fend off the attacker.

Three special teams of police have begun a search for the suspect, who is believed to have been behind other brutal attacks and murders over the past two days.

Police said Madhavan resided with his family on Thirukural Main Road, Sri Shakthi Nagar, Annanur. Madhavan retired as a mechanic from the Chennai Port Trust. He then ran a wedding hall, VSM Royal Mahal on the first floor of his house. After he became estranged with his first wife, he married Shyamala, 44. The couple had two daughters. Madhavan’s mother-in-law, Arumugammal, 75, was also staying with the family.

After the attack, the masked stranger made a quick escape through the back of the house. Arumugammal, who was bleeding, ran to the street and shouted for assistance. Neighbours alerted the police. On receipt of the information, police personnel from Thirumullaivoyal station reached the spot and sent the injured to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. The police also recovered the body of Madhavan and sent it to the hospital for a post-mortem.

Avadi Deputy Commissioner of Police Ayman Jamal, Assistant Commissioner of Police Anbalagan and other police officers conducted a preliminary investigation. A sniffer dog was pressed into service and forensics experts collected fingerprints and blood samples. Police also scrutinised the CCTV footage.

A senior police officer said, “We have certain clues and are working towards tracing the suspect.”