‘Mask Force’ and ‘Interior Disinfection Force’ aim at making Chennai’s Kannagi Nagar COVID-19 free

In a move to prevent more COVID-19 cases from cropping up in the densely-populated Kannagi Nagar tenements, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has started two groups called the ‘Mask Force’ and the ‘Interior Disinfection Force.’

While members of the Mask Force go around the locality and distribute masks to those who do not wear them, the other team visits every house and disinfects its interiors. There are over 35,000 houses in Kannagi Nagar.

According to GCC officials, as on date there are over 240 active cases in the tenements. “Earlier we used to get 50 COVID-19 positive cases per day, but now it has dropped to 15 cases every day, on an average. We are trying every method possible to prevent the count from increasing,” said an official.The two forces are some of the measures adopted to achieve this goal.

The Mask Force comprises around 15 volunteers mainly from the Police Boys and Girls clubs, as well as GCC staff. “This team goes around in the evening and gives masks to people who do not wear them. Another team, called the Mask Surveillance Team, comprising a policeman and GCC staff, patrols the locality to ensure that everyone wears the mask,” said Alby John, GCC Regional Deputy Commissioner, South.

The Disinfection Force also comprises around 15 members from the GCC. V. Murthy, a sanitary officer, said that till about three days ago, only the exteriors of buildings used to be disinfected. “Now a team visits every house. The residents are asked to step outside for sometime and the interiors are completely sanitised. We want to make Kannagi Nagar a model for mask wearing and COVID-19 prevention measures,” he explained.

Besides, the Corporation enumerators have been asked to ensure that they do not miss any person with symptoms of Influenza-like Illness (ILI). “We have tempo travellers and autorickshaws to help people reach the testing centres,” said a senior GCC Official. Staff are also identifying persons with co-morbidities, and keeping track of them, the official said.