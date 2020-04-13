Mask a must when stepping out of home

Residents will have to compulsorily wear masks when they step out of their homes.

Chennai Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash on Monday announced that under the relevant provisions of the Epidemics Control Act and the Public Health Act, all persons were required to wear masks when they stepped out of their houses.

"As long as people are moving outside, they have to wear them. If found without masks, their movement passes will be cancelled and vehicles impounded for three months," he warned.

The order came into effect on Monday night.

Extraordinary resilience

Earlier in the day, the Commissioner said that people of the city had shown remarkable resilience and cooperated with the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

Though the State was known for demonstrations and hartals, there wasn't a single instance of people coming on the roads to protest.

“We understand the difficulties of daily wage labourers, artisans, carpenters, autorickshaw drivers and others in the lower strata of society who eke out a living on a daily basis. There is no doubt that they are hit hard by the lockdown. The Chief Minister has already rolled out financial assistance to these people and dry rations. People are struggling but cooperating well…this is a great show of solidarity that no other city has seen. This gives us the confidence that we can beat this virus,” he said.

Mr. Prakash said people were welcome to contribute food, dry rations and survival kits to poor people. The Chief Minister had urged the public not to engage themselves in distributing these items directly. People wishing to render such assistance could drop the food packets, dry ration bags, survival kits etc. at the three designated spots – Amma Arangam, Shenoy Nagar; JJ Indoor Stadium, Kilpuak; and TNHB Marriage Hall, Besant Nagar. “We will issue a receipt and make sure that the items are distributed to the needy,” he said.

Those who distribute food and relief materials should get permission from the Corporation. They will will permit only the driver of the permitted vehicle and one person to distribute the relief materials in the presence of one officer from the Corporation. "Political parties will not be allowed to carry party flags, banners or other material during the distribution of relief materials, " said Mr.Prakash, in a statement.

Groceries distribution

Civic agencies would strengthen door-to-door delivery of groceries in Chennai and other areas of the State, Local Administration Minister S.P. Velumani said.

Speaking to reporters, he said that groceries were being sold door-to-door on many streets of the city using 3,955 tricycles and 937 vehicles. Over 1,416 mobile units in other cities and 1,189 units in smaller urban areas were selling groceries. "All residents will get groceries at an affordable price at their doorstep," he assured.

At a review meeting, civic officials were directed to help residents get groceries at their doorstep. Stressing on the need for supply of food to all residents, the Minister said 407 Amma Canteens in Chennai and 247 canteens in other parts of the State were providing food for 6.25 lakh residents every day. "After the announcement of the lockdown, Amma Canteens have sold 102 lakh idlis," he pointed out.

“Chennai Corporation has covered 95% of residents in the door-to-door survey of COVID-19 symptoms. Over 19 lakh households in the city have been covered. We have also received complaints from residents about private hospitals refusing treatment for patients with symptoms. Teams of civic officials have been formed to help such persons,” said Mr. Velumani, adding that officials had been instructed to help residents get passes for transit quickly.