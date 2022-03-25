Frontline workers felicitated for their service during pandemic

Maruthuva Viruthugal 2022 was organised by News18 Tamil Nadu

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian and Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan with the awardees at the Maruthuva Viruthugal 2022 event on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The frontline workers of the COVID-19 pandemic, comprising medical specialists and caretakers, were honoured for their selfless service, and hospitals were acknowledged for their contribution in making the State a leading destination in healthcare facilities. News18 Tamil Nadu organised ‘Maruthuva Viruthugal 2022’ to felicitate a number of COVID-19 warriors and hospitals here on March 24.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma. Subramanian honoured 17 hospitals selected from across the State for their contribution in containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 Warriors Award was given to Ponnusamy, a multi-purpose hospital worker, and staff nurses Bommi and Yegavathi, and a special recognition award was given to burial ground workers M. Bagrudeen and Mariyaie.

J. Radhakrishnan, Health Secretary, and former Minister C. Vijayabaskar also participated in the event.

The event will be telecast on News18 Tamil Nadu on March 27 at 7 p.m.