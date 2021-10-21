Martyrs remembered on Police Commemoration Day

Police personnel, defence staff and retired officers, led by TN’s DGP C. Sylendra Babu, paid homage to colleagues who lost their lives in the line of duty

The Director General of Police (DGP) and head of the police force, C. Sylendra Babu, led police personnel, defence staff and retired officers in paying homage to colleagues who had died in the line of duty, on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day, on Thursday.

Police Commemoration Day is observed on October 21 every year to pay tribute to the 10 policemen who were killed by Chinese troops in an ambush at Hot Springs area near Ladakh on October 21, 1959.

Mr. Sylendra Babu placed a wreath and paid his respects to the personnel at the martyrs’ column at the DGP office campus in Kamarajar Salai. M.K. Narayanan, former Governor of West Bengal and former National Security Adviser; Major General Prakash on behalf of the General Officer of Commanding, Dakshin Bharat area; Rear Admiral Puneet Chadha, Flag Officer Commanding T.N. and Puducherry naval area; Group Captain Manju Pandey on behalf of Air Officer Commanding, Chennai and Sanatan Jena, Deputy Inspector General, Coast Guard Region, East also placed wreaths and paid their respects.

As many as 377 personnel, who lost their lives between September 1, 2020, and August 31 this year, were remembered across the country during the day. The DGP read out the names of the personnel who had died. Police officers and Armed Reserve Police personnel saluted the sacrifices of personnel. Armed Reserve Police personnel opened fire three times in the air to pay respect their colleagues. The gathering also observed a two -minute silence.

Recalling the sacrifices of police personnel, Mr. Sylendra Babu said, “This year, 370 police personnel have laid down their lives, leaving their grieving families behind in order to secure and ensure the twin goals of peace and freedom. Their sacrifices shall not go in vain.”

“As the spectre of terrorism looms large and as panic threatens to grip the man in the street, let us remember those who are not with us today and resolve to be firm and steadfast in our duties, whatever be the sacrifices so that the integrity and security of our country are preserved for a prosperous and peaceful tomorrow,” the DGP also observed.

Greater Chennai City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal, Director Generals of Police, Karan Singha, A.K. Viswanathan, Abhash Kumar, Seema Agarwal, Chennai District Collector J. Vijaya Rani and former police officers also participated in the event.