Martial arts trainer arrested for sexually harassing minor girl in Chennai

A 28-year-old martial arts trainer was arrested by the Thirumangalam All Women Police on Monday (November 11, 2024) on charges of sexually harassing a minor girl.

A senior official of the City Police said the accused Naina Mohammed, a resident of Chintadripet, worked as an instructor at a martial arts institute on Anna Salai, Chennai.

The police said the trainer had got acquainted with a 16-year-old girl whose elder sister had been training in martial arts for the past two years. He went to the minor girl’s house in the city when her family was away, and allegedly sexually harassed her.

Based on a complaint filed by the girl’s mother, the Thirumangalam All Women Police registered a case. The accused was arrested under the POCSO Act and was remanded in judicial custody.

