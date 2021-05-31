Martial arts instructor in Chennai arrested for sexual assault

The accused Kebi Raj was an instructor at a reputed city school and has been running the Hi-Impact Martial Arts School in Anna Nagar.

The All Women Police, Anna Nagar, on Monday arrested E. Kebi Raj, a city based martial arts instructor for sexually assaulting a female student seven years ago.

The accused Kebi Raj, 41, was an instructor at a reputed city school and has been running the Hi-Impact Martial Arts School in Anna Nagar. He has been teaching judo and karate. The complainant is a 26-year-old woman who had joined his training programme. She alleged that in 2014, when they were returning to the city after participating in a judo tournament in Namakkal, he inappropriately touched her and attempted to rape her in a moving car. She also alleged that she was sexually assaulted in the trip and later he threatened to murder her if she spoke about the incident. Due to the trauma, she dropped out of the institute, she said.

However, the recent arrest of a school teacher for sexual harassment gave her the confidence to come forward and lodge a complaint against the perpetrator. She called up the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime against Women and Children and reported her complaint. The victim was summoned and her complaint was received by All Women Police, Anna Nagar.

Based on her complaint, the police registered a case under Section 376, read with Section 511 (attempt to rape), Section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), Section 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act.

Kebi Raj was interrogated by police since late night of Sunday and his friends were interrogated. He was formally arrested by police on Monday and taken to a court for remand.