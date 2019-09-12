Married in the presence of their Amma

The burial site of late All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on the Marina beachfront here was decorated with flowers on Wednesday morning. However, this time, no leader was visiting to announce a major decision of his career. Instead, a young couple arrived to get married.

The bridegroom’s father and AIADMK functionary, S. Bavani Sankar, said, “I have been an ardent fan of our Puratchi Thalaivi Amma (Jayalalithaa). I badly wanted her to come for my son’s wedding but fate took her away from this world rather soon! Still, we didn’t want to give up, so we arranged the wedding there [at the memorial] to get her blessings,”

During the auspicious time of 9 a.m. to 10.30 a.m., the bridegroom, S. B. Sambasivaraman alias Sathish, married R. Deepika in the presence of senior AIADMK functionaries, including Tamil Magan Hussain and former Minister S. Gokula Indira, at Jayalalithaa’s memorial.

The floral arrangements were made to resemble the party’s Two Leaves symbol, and Jayalalithaa’s portrait was garlanded. “I will never forget this day. Even if we had arranged the wedding in a hall, it would not have been this special. We felt as if Amma has personally blessed our children.

We have also arranged for a reception in the evening,” said Mr. Sankar, who recalled having been a strong supporter of Jayalalithaa since his youth. “I was so upset when Amma announced she was quitting politics, and happy when she returned.”

Other party leaders were unable to attend as they were away. AIADMK co-coordinator and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami was in Salem to attend a private function, and party coordinator O. Panneerselvam could not make it, though their names figured in the wedding invitation. “I hope they will attend the reception,” Mr. Sankar said.