Marriage parties clash in Kundrathur temple

CHENNAI

21 August 2021 01:24 IST

People flout physical distancing norms

Relatives of young couples, who came to solemnise their weddings at the Kundrathur Murugan temple on Friday, came to blows in their hurry to complete the ceremony within the auspicious time.

Despite, the State government banning worship in temples for the general public on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until August 23, a large number of people thronged the hillock temple on the outskirts since the day is considered as auspicious in the Tamil month of Aavani.

The police said more than 50 couples and their relatives gathered, flouting physical distancing norms.

The marriages were performed at the mandapam inside the temple every 15 minutes based on prior booking. However, the crowd was not permitted inside for worship.

At one point, some people in the queue became agitated and heated arguments broke out between marriage parties over who should complete the marriage in the hall.

Suddenly, they came to blows. Police personnel arrived and dispersed the crowd.

A senior police officer said, “There have been no complaints from the affected parties or any authority. We will take action if any complaint comes.”