Marmoset monkeys seized at Chennai airport

March 07, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A marmoset monkey that was seized at the airport.

A marmoset monkey that was seized at the airport. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Customs officials seized four marmoset monkeys from a passenger at Chennai airport on Monday.

The passenger, who arrived from Bangkok, was intercepted by the officials based on intelligence information, according to a press release. The officials who examined the baggage found four live Marmoset monkeys and seized them under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Later, they were certified by the Wildlife Inspector, Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, Southern Region, Chennai. Investigations are on.

