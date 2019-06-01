Chennai

Marksheets to be available from Monday

The original marksheets for Plus Two public exam will be available from June 3, the Director of Government Examinations said.

Candidates can receive their marksheets (including retotalling and revaluation) from their respective school principals. Those who appeared as private candidates may approach their exam centres. Separate statements will be issued to all candidates who have qualified in all subjects in Plus One (600 marks) and Plus Two (600 marks).

Candidates who did not fully qualify in the public exams will get one printed mark statement.

These students will receive separate marksheets after they qualify in all the subjects, the DGE said in its statement.

