Marksheet distribution

CHENNAI

15 September 2021 01:20 IST

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has announced that the distribution of original Class XI and Class XII mark certificates for the 2019-2021 academic years will begin from September 17. The marksheet can be collected from schools where the students studied.

Students and parents who visit school campuses to collect the marksheets will have to compulsorily wear a mask and follow physical distancing norms, the DGE has said.

