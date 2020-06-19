Markets in Thirumazhisai and Madhavaram see dip in sales on first day of complete lockdown

CHENNAI

19 June 2020 16:32 IST

The prices of some vegetables, including beans and carrots, were high due to fewer arrivals

The temporary markets in Thirumazhisai and Madhavaram for vegetables and fruits, saw a dip in sales on Friday, the first day of the complete lockdown period announced by the State government.

According to wholesalers, the Thirumazhisai market received nearly 1,800 vehicles to purchase vegetables on Friday. Normally, retailers visit the market in about 3,000 vehicles to make their daily purchases. The market did only 70% of its normal sales on Friday, and prices of several vegetables such as cabbage and cucumber dropped slightly. However, some vegetables such as beans, broadbeans (₹60/kg) and carrot (₹40/kg) were priced high due to fewer arrivals.

Advertising

Advertising

D. Rajasekaran, president, Federation of All Traders Associations of KWMC Periyar Market, said many retailers had bought additonal stock the previous day itself. “We had also sourced less produce expecting a decrease in visitors. About 4,000 tonnes of vegetables arrived at the market on Friday instead of the usual 5,000-6,000 tonnes of vegetables,” he said.

The process to provide passes to shop owners and staff members is also in progress. “We expect the number of retailers visiting the market to decrease further on Saturday. The market will be shut on June 21 and June 28. The impact of the complete lockdown will be more clear next week,” Mr. Rajasekaran said.

The fruit market in Madhavaram too, saw a dip in sales as only one-third of the usual 3,000 retailers visited the area. E. Duraisamy, secretary, Chennai Fruits Commission Agents Association said only a few of the 250 shop owners have been given passes for transport. Many retailers were denied entry to the market.

“We were not able to sell much of the 1,000 tonnes of fruits sourced on Friday. Traders must be allowed to start sales by 10 p.m. and finish by 6 a.m. to help retailers start their daily business. Retailers may also be provided passes,” he added.