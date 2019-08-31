Market Road in Koyambedu: Dug-up, slushy and unmotorable

The pipe-laying work at Koyambedu Market Road has left the stretch slushy and unmotorable.

And, with intermittent showers lashing the city, the dug up roads have only worsened the plight of those travelling from Koyambedu Metro rail station and shoppers heading to the Koyambedu Wholesale Market.

More than 7,000 vehicles including mofussil buses from CMBT, private long distance, lorries use the stretch to reach the wholesale market and the bus terminus.

“The stretch (Market Road) is poorly maintained especially towards Anna Nagar side, with poor illumination of street lights and other safety features,” says K. Shruthi, a commuter from Anna Nagar.

All long-distance buses were allowed to use the Market Road to access CMBT through its rear entrance, in front of the Koyambedu police station between 6 a.m and 11 p.m, to prevent traffic chaos on J.N. Main Road. Private buses also use the stretch to reach the parking lot, which is located near the police station. Hundreds of lorries from neighbouring districts enter wholesale market from 4 a.m. onwards.

The stretch was dug up to lay water pipelines by the Chennai Metrowater a few months ago as part of the project to ensure regular water supply to Chinmiyanagar, Koyambedu and Padi Kuppam in Mogappair.

As per norms, the executive agency of such public works have to pay a nominal road cut fee to the civic body to get nod for the work.

The fee is said to have been paid by the Chennai Metrowater to the Corporation prior to the start of the work. However, the stretch has not been re-laid due to shortage of bitumen.

“Steps will be taken to relay the stretch with bitumen after levelling the road,” says a Corporation official.