Market at Thirumazhisai to be ready by May 9

New wholesale vegetable market being readied at Thirumazhisai near Chennai on Thursday. M. Vedhan

Traders inspect the new location; sales may begin on May 10

The new market at Thirumazhisai will be ready for occupation by May 9 and measures are being taken to ensure physical distancing, according to the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA). The market is likely to be opened on May 10.

Some of the wholesale vegetable traders have decided to shift to the temporary market.

M.Thyagarajan, president, Koyambedu Vegetables, Fruits and Flowers Merchants Association, said: “We have decided to shift to the new market after we made an inspection on Thursday morning. Basic facilities are yet to be provided. We hope more facilities will be added when the market is opened.”

Koyambedu wholesale market was closed temporarily on May 5 after the area turned into a COVID-19 hotspot. Smaller markets in T.Nagar and Kodambakkam procured vegetables from other parts of the State and Andhra Pradesh for sales.

Mr.Thyagarajan said the stock of onions and potatoes that was left unsold at Koyambedu was also diverted to the city’s smaller markets. However, vegetables were being sold at a higher rate.

Meanwhile, work is on to set up the market in Thirumazhisai. D.Karthikeyan, member secretary, CMDA, said about 200 shops were being set up at the market and the sales would be over by 8.30 a.m. “We are taking a cautious approach to ensure physical distancing at the new market. There will be a minimum of 20 feet gap between the shops,” he said.

Entry to the market would be restricted and the produce unloaded would be sent to the small retailers. Public would not be allowed to enter the market. Precautions would be taken against any crowding, he added.

