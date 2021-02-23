PM to inaugurate virtual maritime summit

The Chennai Port Trust will sign more than 15 MoUs with various institutions ahead of the Virtual Maritime Summit 2021 being held from March 2 to 4. The summit will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Chennai Port Trust Chairman P. Raveendran said on Monday that one of the important MoUs would be for the formation of a special purpose vehicle between Chennai Port, the State government and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a multi-modal logistics park at Mappedu. “We have finished doing the feasibility study for this project. We will find a private operator to run this project and will bring in an investment of ₹1,500 crore,” he said. Another important MoU included exploring the feasibility of running passenger ferry services between Chennai and Puducherry and Karaikal, he said.
“When ships come in, they need electricity for which they use diesel generators; to avoid this, we plan to start supply of power from shore using a specific system and signed an MoU with the Navy. With the Indian Oil Corporation, we will carry out a study to see if Chennai can be a hub for bunkering,” he said.
With over one lakh delegates and 40 countries participating, this summit was expected to be a platform for showcasing opportunities in the maritime sector, Mr. Raveendran added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath