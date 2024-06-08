ADVERTISEMENT

Marine pedestrian bridge in Kanniyakumari to be inaugurated soon

Published - June 08, 2024 09:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The marine pedestrian bridge linking Vivekananda Rock Memorial and Thiruvalluvar statue in Kanniyakumari, being constructed at a cost of ₹37 crore, would be inaugurated soon, said the Highways Department.

A press release from the department said in the last three years 277 bridges across waterbodies, particularly rivers, had been constructed. “Moreover, the construction of 13 flyovers at a cost of ₹400 crore is progressing well. If Tamil Nadu has acquired the second position in economic development in the country, it is because of road infrastructure,” the department said.

Roads covering 577 km were being converted into four-lanes at a cost of ₹4,985 crore. Besides roads to a total length of 1,710 km were being converted into two-lanes at a cost of ₹2,465 crore, the release said.

