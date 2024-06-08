GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Marine pedestrian bridge in Kanniyakumari to be inaugurated soon

Published - June 08, 2024 09:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The marine pedestrian bridge linking Vivekananda Rock Memorial and Thiruvalluvar statue in Kanniyakumari, being constructed at a cost of ₹37 crore, would be inaugurated soon, said the Highways Department.

A press release from the department said in the last three years 277 bridges across waterbodies, particularly rivers, had been constructed. “Moreover, the construction of 13 flyovers at a cost of ₹400 crore is progressing well. If Tamil Nadu has acquired the second position in economic development in the country, it is because of road infrastructure,” the department said.

Roads covering 577 km were being converted into four-lanes at a cost of ₹4,985 crore. Besides roads to a total length of 1,710 km were being converted into two-lanes at a cost of ₹2,465 crore, the release said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.