Marina vendors want their shops back

Corporation wants to allow 1,040 shops

Fishermen and women who used to run food and trinket stalls on the Marina beach staged a protest in the city on Monday, urging the Greater Chennai Corporation to allow them to continue their business.

The Corporation had proposed to allot around 500 shops to outsiders and around 1,040 shops to those who were already selling on the beach, said a vendor from Ayodhya Kuppam.

The vendors had been saying that there were around 2,000 of them on the sands and except a section of fake card holders, many were genuine.

“There are families that have educated children and run homes through their earnings. They can weed out the fake vendors and ensure genuine vendors get shops,” said a vendor from Nochikuppam.