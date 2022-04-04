It remained closed for more than two years due to the pandemic

CHENNAI

After being closed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the swimming pool at Marina beach, Chennai, will be reopened to public latest by this Wednesday, personnel in-charge of the pool said.

Although the Greater Chennai Corporation expected the pool to be made accessible to the public by April 1, it was delayed because of maintenance work, those maintaining the pool said.

“Though the pool has now been filled with water, some more cleaning and other work is left to be done. We are expecting to finish that latest by Tuesday. From Wednesday morning, public can access the pool,” one of the workers said. He said the pumps had been repaired and broken tiles replaced in the pool. The 100-metre-long pool will be open from 5.30 a.m. to 7.30 p.m. every day, he said.

Heavy rush likely

With the temperature rising in the city, the swimming pool is expected to witness huge turnout of people to beat the heat.

A senior official from the Corporation said that no new restrictions apart from those existing earlier were planned regarding the use of the pool.