Marina declared ‘Red Zone’ for six days; flying of drones, other aerials objects banned 

Marina Beach and Chennai airport have been declared a ‘Red Zone’ for security reasons and flying of remotely-piloted aircraft systems (RPAS) / drone and any other aerial objects has been banned in the city from October 1 to 6, except the government arrangements, said the City police.

In view of Air Force Day Parade - 2024, celebration flypast and aerobatics display will be held on the Marina on October 6, Sunday, in which Governor and Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Chief of Air Force, Chief Secretary, Ministers of State, eminent civil dignitaries and senior armed forces officers will be present. Rehearsals and full dress rehearsals will be conducted at the Marina Beach from Tuesday to Saturday, the police said.