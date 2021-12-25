Marina Beach to be accessible to the wheelchair-bound

For six days, Greater Chennai Corporation and other support groups will ensure this

Here is a year-end treat for the differently-abled who have always enjoyed the sight of the Marina, but could savour it only from a frustrating distance. A stretch of the beach is being made accessible once again for children and adults with disabilities to enjoy the cool breeze, sand and waves of the ocean.

This time, ‘Wheelchair-accessible Marina Beach’ is open for six days, from December 27 to January 2. January 1 is excluded as per a government rule.

As part of International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the Greater Chennai Corporation, for some years, has been making arrangements on the sands by procuring wheel chairs and placing a friendly pathway. This year, the event could not be conducted on December 3 because of the rains. As per a Facebook post, the event being organised by Accessible Beaches in Chennai is happening after a hiatus of two years due to COVID-19.

“The rains may have played spoilsport around December 3, World Disability Day, but Greater Chennai Corporation is determined to squeeze in the beach access celebration before December ends,” reads the post. The public have been asked to mask up and attend the event. “The accessible beach path to the sea (and a few beach wheelchairs too) await you,” adds the note. A similar arrangement was made on the sands of Elliot’s Beach on December 5 by Raindrops Charity Foundation and Tamilnadu Udhavikaram Differently Abled Welfare Association. More than 170 people turned up on the day, said an organiser. Walking into an accessible beach is a day most differently-abled cherish and want every day. Most people with disabilities find it difficult to wade through the sands on a wheelchair or walk on crutches. The experience is different when all arrangements are in place.