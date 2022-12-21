Marginal increase of rainfall predicted over the State from this weekend

December 21, 2022 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The State, which is likely to have dry weather in most parts till Friday, may experience a slight increase in rainfall from the weekend. Southern parts of the State may have an edge over other districts during this rain spell.

A few places in north Tamil Nadu like Chennai have chances of light to moderate rain from Saturday. Though Chennai recorded a slightly above normal minimum temperature of 23 degree Celsius on Wednesday, residents of many areas noted that they experienced a chill in the air. Various localities also reported mist during early morning hours.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, the well-marked low pressure area over southwest Bay of Bengal may intensify into a depression by Thursday and move towards the Comorin area across Sri Lanka. This would have an impact over the State between December 24 and December 26. Rainfall, which would be scattered on Saturday, would cover more areas on Sunday, particularly in south Tamil Nadu.

The Meteorological Department has now shifted the heavy rain forecast to Sunday due to changing weather dynamics. It has predicted isolated heavy rain over south coastal Tamil Nadu and districts, including Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi and Virudhunagar. The heavy rain may bridge the shortfall in Northeast monsoon in some of these districts like Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram.

On Wednesday, a few places like Nagapattinam, Karaikal, Pamban in Ramanathapuram district recorded light rain till 5.30 p.m.

S. Balachandran, Additional Director General of Meteorology, Chennai said the slow moving weather system would influence the southern region as it moves closer. It may not bring widespread, intense rain.

It was normal for the nip in the air during the season due to cloudless sky condition and strong surface winds. The weather did not indicate any major weather system during next week, he added.

Though Northeast monsoon may spillover to January next year, the department considered December 31 as the official end of monsoon. The State has recorded an overall of 42.4 cm of rainfall, which is seasonal normal since October 1. While many of the districts have also registered normal seasonal rain, seven districts, including Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur and Karaikal still have a rain deficit of more than 25%.

This has also been reflected in the storage of the irrigation tanks in the State. While the major reservoirs in the State are nearly 90% full, several smaller tanks are yet to reap the benefits of this monsoon.

Water release from Poondi reservoir, one of the major storage points of Chennai water supply, was reduced to 500 cusecs on Wednesday evening.

In Tirunelveli district, which has a rain deficit of 26%, nearly 435 tanks have less than 25% of storage out of the total 781 tanks. Similarly, nearly 117 tanks have only up to 25% of storage out of the 228 tanks in Thoothukudi district, according to the Water Resources Department.