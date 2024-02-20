Marginal increase in no. of accidents in Chennai, but fatalities contained

February 20, 2024 10:12 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST

The total number of road accidents in Chennai went up marginally between 2022 and 2023, but the number of deaths in these accidents has been contained. Activists attribute this trend to a combination of factors, including the lay of the land in the city that does not permit high speeds, stringent enforcement of the helmet and seat-belt rules, special drives against drunk driving, and a robust emergency response mechanism.

The total number of road accidents (fatal as well as non-fatal) increased by 5.5% between 2022 (3,452) and 2023 (3,642). There were 3,620 accidents in 2021. However, in the same period, the number of fatal accidents and deaths remained roughly the same. In 2023, Chennai recorded 499 fatal accidents, which resulted in 504 deaths. In 2022, the number of fatal accidents was 500 and the number of deaths was 508. As many as 566 fatal accidents occurred in 2021, with 573 deaths.

Chennai’s ability to contain the number of fatalities becomes clearer when its data were compared with those of Coimbatore. From the same number of road accidents in 2023 (3,642), Coimbatore reported 1,040 deaths.

An independent road expert points out, “A variety of factors are behind the low fatalities in Chennai. Chennai is 100% urban and its traffic characteristics in terms of speed, volume and composition are different from those of other districts like Coimbatore, which has a mix of urban and rural population. Speed limits are very low in urban roads and so are the number of accidents and fatalities.”

Increased awareness

Explaining the steps taken by the Greater Chennai Traffic Police to curb accidents and fatalities, officers said they had launched campaigns on road safety practices through social media, digital platforms, and traditional media channels to educate school children, trader associations, residents’ welfare associations, the staff of information technology companies, e-commerce vehicles, taxis, the crew of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation, and autorickshaw drivers.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) R. Sudhakar told The Hindu, “The GCTP have increased law enforcement efforts to ensure compliance with traffic regulations. Among the measures were regular patrols and establishment of checkpoints. We have gone in for direct physical enforcement and Artificial Intelligence-based detection of violations with Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras and other surveillance technology.”

Timely treatment

The GCTP is also operating an Integrated Traffic Regulation System (ITRS) for effective traffic enforcement through Artificial Intelligence solutions. The ITRS has ANPR cameras, interceptor vehicles, and traffic regulation observation zone (TROZ).

The city traffic police also introduced a new initiative, called VEERA (Vehicle for Extrication in Emergency Rescue and Accidents), with the aim of enhancing emergency response and medical facilities. This initiative is aimed at ensuring timely treatment to accident victims to reduce fatalities and long-term disabilities, the police said.

Mr. Sudhakar said, “We are conducting comprehensive studies and analyses of accident data to identify trends, hotspots, and common causes of accidents, enabling the authorities to develop targeted interventions and strategies. We are also collaborating with the Greater Chennai Corporation [GCC], the law enforcement agencies, the highways authorities, MTC, the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA), healthcare providers, educational institutions, and community organisations to implement holistic solutions.”

New initiatives taken

As part of the new initiatives, the traffic police have installed digital signage and variable message boards to display alerts, safety messages, and advisories for motorists, pedestrians, and other road users. It has strategically installed around 54 numbers of VMS boards in various parts of the city.

Speed-breaker standardisation

The GCTP has also proposed speed-breaker standardisation. This initiative seeks to promote consistency in speed-breaker design across the city, contributing to smoother traffic flow and reduced accident risks.

Mr. Sudhakar, the Additional Commissioner, said, “We have increased the number of vehicle-checkpoints at night and deployed 44 patrol vehicles for enhanced surveillance and safety measures. Our aim is to deter traffic violations and ensure safer road conditions for all commuters at night.”

The major factors of the accidents in the city limits are exceeding the speed limit and jumping the signal. Driving under influence, motorcycles and scooters weaving in and out of traffic at high speeds and disregarding traffic rules, using mobile phones, failure to wear seat belts, attempting to overtake vehicles in unsafe conditions on narrow roads and curves are the other factors. Underage driving is a significant factor contributing to accidents, planners say.

Each police station has identified the six most crucial junctions where wrong-side driving is rampant. Specially trained teams have been assembled to implement measures at these locations to discourage wrong-side driving. n 2023, a total of 60,181 cases were filed, resulting in the detention of 1,684 vehicles. Stop-line violations show marginal control across the city, indicating ongoing efforts by GCTP to enforce traffic regulations. The statistics of GCTP showed that helmet-rule violations decreased by approximately 44% from 2022 to 2023 and similarly, there is a 10% reduction in fatalities of motorists who did not wear a helmet.

K.P. Subramanian, former professor, Department of Urban Engineering, Anna University, suggested that the GCTP change the strategy of visible and reactive policing, under which personnel are stationed at fixed locations at specified times. Thus, road-users know the locations and timings of police presence. Consequently, there are violations at other locations.