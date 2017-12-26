Margazhi Utsav gets under way

“Some of the directorial works by Saint Siddhendra Yogi such as Bama Kalapam and Parijatha Apaharanam are still relevant and popular even today. Kuchipudi artists have continued to embrace his works," said O. Panneerselvam, Deputy Chief Minister, at the inauguration of Dr. Vempatti Chinna Sathyam's Margazhi Utsav 2017 at the Kuchipudi Art Academy here on Monday.

Speaking after unveiling the statue of Saint Siddhendra Yogi, Mr. Panneerselvam said, “I am proud to have unveiled the statue. If Kuchipudi as an art form was born in Andhra, it came to Tamil Nadu and gained lot of popularity. I can proudly say that Tamil Nadu gave the dance form its due respect. Much of the credit will go to Dr. Vempati Chinna Sathyam," he said. Stating that AIADMK founder M. G. Ramachandran was a great patron of arts and culture, he said, “In 1983, he recognised the need to expand the Kuchipudi Art Academy."

He further said the present government would continue to patronise arts.