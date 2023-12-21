ADVERTISEMENT

Margazhi Mahotsav of Bharat Kalachar inaugurated in Chennai

December 21, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

It is a dream of every artiste to receive awards instituted by Bharath Kalachar, says Bharatanatyam dancer Narthaki Nataraj who received Viswa Kala Bharathi award

The Hindu Bureau

Yuva Kala Bharathi awards were given to encourage youngsters and scholarships were provided to upcoming talents in four schools. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The 35th Margazhi Mahotsav, the music, dance and drama festival of Bharat Kalachar, was inaugurated at YGP auditorium, T.Nagar on December 16.

Inaugurating the 31-day festival, Bharatanatyam exponent Padma Subrahmanyam said the significance of Indian arts and culture and its immortal values cannot be undermined.

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Vanathi Srinivas also participated. Bharatanatyam dancer Narthaki Nataraj who received Viswa Kala Bharathi award said it was a dream of every artiste to receive awards instituted by Bharath Kalachar.

Yuva Kala Bharathi awards were given to encourage youngsters and scholarships were provided to upcoming talents in four schools.

Y.G. Madhuvanthi, cultural consultant, Bharath Kalachar and Y Gee Mahendra, chairman, Bharat Kalachar also spoke.

