ADVERTISEMENT

Marathon to raise awareness on kidney health held

March 11, 2024 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Ahead of World Kidney Day, an awareness marathon was organised on Sunday in an effort to promote and maintain healthy kidneys. This was the second edition of AINU Kidney Run which was organised by Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU). Spanning five km, it commenced from Olcott Memorial Higher Secondary School which saw over 600 people participate. It was flagged off by actor Santhosh Prathap in the presence of Meghanathan Reddy, Member Secretary, Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority and Chiradeep Dutta, COO, AG&P Pratham.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US