Marathon to raise awareness on kidney health held

March 11, 2024 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Ahead of World Kidney Day, an awareness marathon was organised on Sunday in an effort to promote and maintain healthy kidneys. This was the second edition of AINU Kidney Run which was organised by Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU). Spanning five km, it commenced from Olcott Memorial Higher Secondary School which saw over 600 people participate. It was flagged off by actor Santhosh Prathap in the presence of Meghanathan Reddy, Member Secretary, Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority and Chiradeep Dutta, COO, AG&P Pratham.

