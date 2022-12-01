Marathon held in Vellore to mark World AIDS Day

December 01, 2022 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - VELLORE

It was organised by Naruvi Hospitals

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector P. Kumaravel Pandian flagging off marathon from Naruvi Hospitals in Vellore on Thursday to mark World AIDS Day. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The District Collector, K. Kumaravel Pandian, flagged off the marathon in Vellore on Thursday to mark the World AIDS Day.

According to a press release, the marathon, which was organised by Naruvi Hospitals, started from the hospital premises on the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway, covering around 5 km. Students, doctors, paramedical staff, civic officials and the police took part in it. Around 260 volunteers were part of the event that ended on the hospital premises.   S. Rajesh Kannan, Superintendent of Police, G.V. Sampath, Chairman of Naruvi Hospitals, and Vice-Chairperson Anitha Sampath also participated, the release said.

