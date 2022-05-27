Maraimalainagar residents oppose enumeration fearing eviction drive

About 450 families were said to have encroached a waterbody

Enumeration of houses in Maraimalai Nagar in Chengalpattu district was disrupted on Friday after residents staged a protest along the Grand Southern Trunk Road.

District officials said vehicular traffic was disrupted for about 2 km on G.S.T. Road after the residents blocked the stretch. Normal traffic was restored after the officials persuaded the protesters to disperse.

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi assured the residents that the State government will make efforts to redress their grievances.

Over 450 families in Rail Nagar and Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Chengalpattu district have been found to have encroached a waterbody. Based on a court order, the district authorities visited the area on Friday for enumeration ahead of the eviction of residents, said an official of Chengalpattu district. However, after residents protested, enumeration was suspended on Friday.