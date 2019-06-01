‘Maraimalai Adigal Memorial home in a derelict state’

V. Santhanam, a veteran social and environmental activist, has requested the State Government to refurbish the memorial-building of Tamil orator and writer Maraimalai Adigal.

The Maraimalai Adigal memorial home, located on Chavadi Street, off Dhargah Road, Pallavaram, is in a neglected condition.

In the space autting the rear entrance door, a public distribution system (PDS) outlet is functioning. Besides, the Pallavaram branch library of Kancheepuram District Library Authority is located on the premises of the memorial home.

The premises is strewn with garbage and there is an overgrowth of weeds. Besides, canines, stray cattle and hens can be spotted around the premises.

At times, the trash strewn around the premises of the home is collected and set on fire.

Santhanam says, “He wrote more than 100 books, which include poetry and drama, and he is most famous for his books on research into Tamil literature. It is disheartening to note that his memorial-home is in a neglected condition.”

The home has developed cracks at places and the plaster is peeling off the walls. The memorial-home is said to have been raised in 1962.

“Besides, those visiting the library and the PDS outlet are worried about their safety, as stray dogs are found in large numbers on the premises of the home,” says B. Pandian, a resident of Chavadi Street.

Steps must be taken to re-locate the PDS outlet and renovate the memorial home at the earliest, says Santhanam.