Mapping busy junctions with nonfunctional or missing traffic signals

C.P. Ramaswamy Iyer Road Junction

From the image presented here, you get to see C.P. Ramswamy Iyer Road junction where the traffic signal has become defunct long ago is yet to be removed, let alone replaced with a functional traffic signal. Forget the fact that the signal does not serve it purpose, but it is also a hindrance to the free movment of motorists.

Luz Church Road Junction

At Luz Church Road Junction near Amrutanjan, motorists coming from the eastern section, which includes Kutchery Road, find it difficult to negotiate it as they often find themselves “up against” motorists coming from Karpagambal Nagar who either turn right towards Alwarpet or do a bend towards Nageswara Rao Park. This junction is critical point in that route, and there is a need for either a traffic signal or deployment of police personnel.

(Baskar Seshadri is a resident of Mylapore)