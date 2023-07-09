Many temple strong rooms in T.N. not being used, alleges ex-police officer Ponn Manickavel

July 09, 2023 05:01 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

Retired Inspector General of Police A.G. Ponn Manickavel, who had once headed the Idol Wing, on Sunday, July 9, 2023 alleged strong rooms constructed in many temples to safeguard utsava idols had not yet been put to use.

Addressing journalists after visiting a Shiva temple in Azhisur in Uthiramerur in Kancheepuram district, he said a Madras High Court order of 2017 pertaining to strong rooms had not been implemented fully till date. For instance, in Ekambareswarar temple in Chengalpattu district, the strong room was good enough but the lock used was of poor quality. “The design that I proposed after consulting experts has not been implemented. I had suggested that the services of the Police Housing Corporation be utilised for the construction. But that too was not followed,” he said.

Mr. Manickavel claimed devotees in many temples were not being allowed to carry out repair works despite seeking permission from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department.

“Devotees are being told that they have to hand over funds to the department. But the rules don’t say that,” he said, adding, the department officials have a supervisory role in such repairs, restoration and rehabilitation. He also called for better pay for archakas.

