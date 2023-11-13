HamberMenu
Many tanks in Chennai region await rainspell to improve storage

The five major reservoirs that are vital for meeting drinking water needs, however, are brimming with water. The reservoirs, including Chembarambakkam and Red Hills, have a total storage of 8,744 million cubic feet, which is 74% of their capacity

November 13, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

K Lakshmi
K. Lakshmi
Chembarambakkam and Red Hills reservoirs have a total storage of 8,744 million cubic feet, which is 74% of their capacity.

Chembarambakkam and Red Hills reservoirs have a total storage of 8,744 million cubic feet, which is 74% of their capacity. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

With the Chennai region yet to receive widespread rainspell this season, many tanks in the belt have touched only half of their storage capacity. The five major reservoirs that are vital for meeting drinking water needs, however, are brimming with water.

The reservoirs, including Chembarambakkam and Red Hills, have a total storage of 8,744 million cubic feet, which is 74% of their capacity. The Water Resources Department continues to let out a meagre amount of water from Poondi and Chembarambakkam reservoirs through their sluice gates. The water level is being maintained two feet lower than the maximum level to allow heavy inflow during rainy days.

Of the nearly 930 waterbodies in various districts such as Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram, nearly 570 tanks have touched 50% to 75% of their capacity. About 200 more tanks have more than 75% of storage.

Officials of the WRD noted that about 60% of the waterbodies usually become full by mid-November. In Tiruvallur district and Kancheepuram district, only 20-30% waterbodies have reached their capacity. Some of the large waterbodies in Tiruvallur in Ayappakkam, Paruthipattu, Athipattu, Tiruttani and Ramapuram Periyaeri have 100% water storage now.

None of the 12 waterbodies falling in Chennai limits have full storage. Similarly, a sizeable number of tanks in Mamallapuram, Ponneri, Minjur and Arani region had only a quarter of their water storage. Many checkdams across various rivers are waiting to be filled up.

The Water Resources Department is pinning its hopes on rainspell this week expected to hit coastal areas from Tuesday to improve water storage in the districts surrounding the city. Rain deficit in neighbouring districts so far, during this Northeast monsoon, had reflected in the poor storage in the waterbodies. Rainfall during Southwest monsoon too did not completely translate into inflow into many waterbodies, officials said.

