A horrid time for commuters

With the progression of summer, commuters at many stopovers on Mudichur Road (between West Tambaram and Old Perungalathur) feel the absence of bus shelters. It is common to see many of them waiting near commercial establishments.

At Deiva Nagar stopover, towards Mudichur, commuters take shelter near a salon. At Gandhi Street bus stop on Old Perungalathur, a statue of B.R. Ambedkar saves them from the blazing sun. Commuters at West Tambaram Lakshmipuram Extension bus stop are not lucky enough. For, the shelter at the bus stop disappeared all of a sudden. At many stopovers on the stretch, only 55 (Tambaram-Mannivakkam), a white-board service halts. Other buses 579A (Tambaram Sanatorium terminus-Walajabad), 583 (Tambaram Sanatorium terminus- Sriperumbudur), and 202 (Tambaram West bus terminus- Avadi) that ply through the stretch do not halt. “The situation is worse in the afternoon when the frequency of buses is too low. To avoid waiting in the hot sun, we are forced to take autorickshaws. Steps must be taken to install shelters and provide seating facilities,” says S. Poornima, a senior citizen.