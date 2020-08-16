Many schools switch to online I-day celebrations

A number of schools in Chennai, mainly privately-run schools, switched to online mode of Independence Day celebrations on Saturday owing to COVID-19 restrictions in place.
K. Manoharan, principal, SBOA School and Junior College, said that while a small section of staff members attended the celebrations on campus, the celebration was webcast live online for the students to see. “As advised by the government, we honoured COVID-19 warriors, which included a government hospital doctor, a nurse, a lab technician, and an ambulance driver,” he said.
He added that cultural events by students were also done online, which included a skit enacted individually and recorded by each participating student at their homes and edited together later.
Gabriel John Manohar, principal, Madras Christian College School, said that while a flag hoisting ceremony happened on the campus, teachers organised Independence Day celebrations through video conferencing with students from their respective classes. “The regular online classes they organise were changed to Independence Day celebrations,” he said.
Mjority of government schools, however, had muted celebrations on their campuses. alone. “We could not do any online celebrations. Some of the staff members came to school and hoisted the flag,” said the headmaster of a Chennai Middle School.
