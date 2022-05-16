Many roads set to get new names and name boards

The Whannels Road in Egmore has been renamed Annai E.V.R. Maniammaiyar Salai at the request of Ki. Veeramani, secretary of Periyar Suyamariyathai Prachara Niruvanam. | Photo Credit: K. PICHUMANI

May 16, 2022 00:19 IST

Greater Chennai Corporation is studying representations from citizens, organisations for renaming roads

The Greater Chennai Corporation has started renaming roads and is scrutinising several applications from stakeholders demanding the renaming of various roads.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said the civic body has started receiving letters from various stakeholders to rename roads in the city. Besides renaming roads, the Corporation has installed new name boards, replacing the damaged ones.

A survey of 4,013 roads has been completed for erecting new name boards. Of these, name boards have been erected in 1,561 roads and the remaining will be covered shortly. Before embarking on the task, the civic officials will check if there was any demand from residents for renaming a road.

Usually, the civic body does not entertain requests for renaming roads. But the request will be accepted only if it is found valid and backed by reliable information about the history of the place. During the previous DMK regime (2006-2011), the civic body had prepared a list of roads to be renamed in Tamil.

This month, the civic body renamed Whannels Road near Egmore Railway Station and the State government has issued a government order renaming the road after Annai E.V.R. Maniammaiyar. The road has been renamed following a request from Ki. Veeramani, secretary of Periyar Suyamariyathai Prachara Niruvanam. In a letter to the Corporation, Mr. Veeramani pointed out to the centenary celebrations of Maniammaiyar and the role played by her in the Dravidian movement.

The letter mentioned her role in the growth and development of destitute children and in giving higher education to children.

In his letter, Mr. Veeramani recalled the inauguration of the statue of Maniammaiyar on the road by former Prime Minister V.P. Singh in 1994. Renaming the road after her would be a mark of respect for her work for emancipation of women, he said.

A few months ago, the civic body beautified the road and allotted new houses for 59 families of homeless residents. Two of the homeless residents, who recently completed graduation in a women’s college, received allotment of new houses in the city.

In memory of Vivekh

Similarly, the civic body has renamed Padmavathi Nagar Main Road following a demand from residents.

The residents wanted to rename the road after actor Vivekh.

The road in Ward 128 in Kodambakkam zone has been renamed as Chinna Kalaivanar Vivekh Salai. Nadigar Sangam vice-president Poochi S. Murugan wrote to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on April 18 demanding renaming of one of the roads in Chennai after the actor. A government order has been issued to rename the road.

Historian V. Sriram said renaming roads had become a routine exercise in Tamil Nadu and it posed a lot of nuisance value for residents. Stressing