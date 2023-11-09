Many places in Tamil Nadu will continue to experience rain on November 10

November 09, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

Many places in Tamil Nadu will continue to receive rainfall on Friday after which there will be a gradual dip in rainfall activity till November 15. Rainfall will be concentrated in the southern and interior parts of the State.

A cyclonic circulation over the Comorin area and strong easterly/northeasterly winds will trigger rain over the State for a few more days. The low pressure area over the east-central Arabian sea will also influence rain in the southern and western parts of the State, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre. Most places of north Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, may largely experience a dry Deepavali, except for sporadic rain.

On Friday, 12 districts, including Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Kanniyakumari, and Tenkasi, have a chance of heavy rain in one or two places. The northeast monsoon, so far focused over southern and western districts, had also pulled down Tamil Nadu’s overall rainfall deficit from 42% in October to 15% now.

S. Balachandran, Additional Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said the State’s overall seasonal rainfall is nearly 21 cm against its normal of 24 cm as on Thursday. Some districts such as Coimbatore, Erode, Kanniyakumari, and Theni have received surplus rainfall due to consistent downpours. However, rain deficits rose above 30% in many districts, particularly the northern ones.

Mr. Balachandran said Tamil Nadu would witness a dip in rainfall after two days. However, southern districts would continue to experience light to moderate rain. Only feeble weather systems have been bringing rain over the State so far. No major weather disturbance is expected for the next few days.

On Thursday, places such as Valparai, Kodaikanal, and Erode, and Nungambakkam, Madhavaram, and Meenambakkam in Chennai received light rain between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. The Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rain to occur in some areas till Saturday.

