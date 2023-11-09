ADVERTISEMENT

Many places in Tamil Nadu will continue to experience rain on November 10

November 09, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

Most places in the northern districts, including Chennai, are set to experience a dry Deepavali. The Meteorological Department has predicted a gradual dip in rainfall till November 15

The Hindu Bureau

Places such as Valparai, Kodaikanal, and Erode, and some parts of Chennai received light rain on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

Many places in Tamil Nadu will continue to receive rainfall on Friday after which there will be a gradual dip in rainfall activity till November 15. Rainfall will be concentrated in the southern and interior parts of the State.

A cyclonic circulation over the Comorin area and strong easterly/northeasterly winds will trigger rain over the State for a few more days. The low pressure area over the east-central Arabian sea will also influence rain in the southern and western parts of the State, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre. Most places of north Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, may largely experience a dry Deepavali, except for sporadic rain.

On Friday, 12 districts, including Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Kanniyakumari, and Tenkasi, have a chance of heavy rain in one or two places. The northeast monsoon, so far focused over southern and western districts, had also pulled down Tamil Nadu’s overall rainfall deficit from 42% in October to 15% now.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

S. Balachandran, Additional Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said the State’s overall seasonal rainfall is nearly 21 cm against its normal of 24 cm as on Thursday. Some districts such as Coimbatore, Erode, Kanniyakumari, and Theni have received surplus rainfall due to consistent downpours. However, rain deficits rose above 30% in many districts, particularly the northern ones.

Mr. Balachandran said Tamil Nadu would witness a dip in rainfall after two days. However, southern districts would continue to experience light to moderate rain. Only feeble weather systems have been bringing rain over the State so far. No major weather disturbance is expected for the next few days.

On Thursday, places such as Valparai, Kodaikanal, and Erode, and Nungambakkam, Madhavaram, and Meenambakkam in Chennai received light rain between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. The Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rain to occur in some areas till Saturday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US