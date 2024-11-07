 />
Many places in south Tamil Nadu to get light to moderate rainfall on Friday

Published - November 07, 2024 10:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A few places over coastal and interior Tamil Nadu and Puducherry received rain on Thursday.

A few places over coastal and interior Tamil Nadu and Puducherry received rain on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

With the cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal now lying to the southwest, many places over south Tamil Nadu and a few places over north Tamil Nadu are likely to get light to moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning on Friday. 

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has also predicted that heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai districts and Karaikal area of Puducherry for Friday.

On Saturday, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over the delta districts, and one or two places in the State are likely to get light to moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning.

On Thursday, rainfall occurred at a few places over coastal and interior Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. From 8. 30 a.m. till 5.30 p.m. observatories at Nungambakkam recorded 13.8 mm of rainfall, Meenambakkam 7 mm, Ennore port 7.5 mm,  Villivakkam in Tiruvallur district 66 mm, ACS Medical College in Kancheepuram 38.5mm, Poonamallee 36 mm, Puzhal 34.5 mm, and Chembarambakkam 21.5mm.

