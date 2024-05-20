Many parts of T.N., Puducherry to get rain; low pressure area over Bay of Bengal likely on May 22

Several places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are set to witness light or moderate rain this week, with heavy rainfall expected in Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts for the next two days.

According to the meteorological department, the cyclonic circulation formed over south interior Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood currently lies over south coastal Tamil Nadu and extends for 3.1 km above mean sea level.

P. Senthamarai Kannan, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, said: “Around May 22, there may be a low pressure area over south west Bay of Bengal and it is expected to move in the north east direction. Subsequently, it may intensify from low pressure to well marked low pressure area and concentrate into a depression.”

While light to moderate showers with lightning, thunderstorm and winds may occur in many areas in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, heavy to very heavy rain is expected on May 21 at Theni, Virudhunagar and Tenkasi districts, the meteorological department said. At isolated places in districts including the Nilgiris, Sivaganga, Pudukottai, Tirunelveli, Madurai, Kanniyakumari, Dindigul, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai heavy rain is likely.

On May 22 and 23, while rain may persist in many parts over the State and Puducherry, heavy rain may continue in districts including Kanniyakumari and Tenkasi, Tirunelveli for these two days, the department said.

Chennai city residents too may experience a cloudy weather and light or moderate rain may occur for the next 48 hours with maximum temperature likely to be 34-35 degree Celsius and minimum temperature 27-28 degree Celsius.

In the last 24 hours, many areas witnessed rain. While 13 districts recorded heavy rain, a few districts had very heavy rainfall, Mr. Kannan said.

Tiruchi received the highest rainfall of 10 cm on Monday.

For the next five days, fishermen are advised against venturing into the sea and those in deep sea are also advised to get back before May 23.