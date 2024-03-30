Many parts of T.N. poised for hotter days ahead: IMD

March 30, 2024 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

Many parts of Tamil Nadu seem to be poised for hotter days as the Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast an increase in day temperature by two degree Celsius in some pockets of the State till April 3.

While there may be a gradual rise in maximum temperature, the days may get hotter in isolated areas over north interior districts with temperature expected to hover around 39 degree Celsius to 40 degree Celsius till Wednesday.

According to RMC bulletin, many pockets in interior areas may experience a day temperature of around 37 degree Celsius to 39 degree Celsius till early April. Coastal Tamil Nadu may record a maximum temperature between 33 degree Celsius and 36 degree Celsius till April 4.

Residents may feel uncomfortable weather with humidity remaining at 30-50% during afternoon hours in interior districts for five days. Those in coastal region may have a humidity level of 55%-80%, said officials.

For the second consecutive day, Erode has breached the 40-degree mark on Saturday. Several other places like Dharmapuri, Karur Paramathi and Salem too experienced a warm day.

On Saturday, the weather observatories in Chennai Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 35.1 degree Celsus and 36.3 degree Celsius respectively, which is nearly one degree Celsius more than average for the day. However, rainfall was not reported in any weather station till Saturday evening.

P.Senthamarai Kannan, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, RMC, said a minor trough may bring rains of light or moderate intensity in parts of south Tamil Nadu on April 2 and 3. There is no adequate moisture in the atmosphere. Lack of cloud cover, sluggish winds and direct solar radiation led to a rise in day temperature. The climatological temperature in places like Salem and Erode is around 38 degree Celsius now and local weather conditions would also contribute to hot weather, he said.

