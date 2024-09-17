Many parts of T.N. may continue to sizzle with soaring day temperature predicted for another five days

Tamil Nadu seems to be in the grip of a second summer, with day temperatures reaching new peaks every day.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has forecast a dry spell and a maximum temperature that is above average by two to four degrees Celsius in some pockets, for another five days.

The RMC has said near-normal rainfall is likely over the delta districts, while the rest of the State may receive below-normal rainfall till September 19. The rain intensity may pick up after September 20, particularly in north Tamil Nadu where there are chances of above-normal rainfall till September 26.

The day temperature has been steadily rising across the State since September 12. The Madurai airport, which already saw an all-time record for September at 40.6 degrees Celsius on September 12 and 14, again experienced a blazing hot day on Monday.

For the third consecutive day, the weather station at the Madurai airport recorded the hottest temperature in the State, with the day temperature touching 40.3 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, Chennai recorded the decade’s highest day temperature of 38.2 degrees Celsius, dropping slightly to 37.1 degrees Celsius on Monday.

P. Senthamarai Kannan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, RMC, said strong monsoon activity in north India had led to subdued weather over the State. Three weather systems that travelled northwards had deflected moisture availability in the State. There were chances of isolated rain and evening thunderstorms throughout the week, he said.

The north coastal and adjoining interior districts may sizzle with temperatures in the range of 34 to 38 degrees Celsius, he added.

Experts noted that the State’s seasonal surplus rainfall had decreased owing to poor rainfall since the second half of August. Tamil Nadu has received 36 cm of rainfall as against its normal share of 27 cm so far. Y.E.A. Raj, former Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, RMC, said the lack of cloud cover and delayed onset of weak sea breeze led to hot days. “We don’t have a weather system close to our region to trigger evening thunderstorms. There may be a rain spell by September-end,” he said.