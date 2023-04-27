ADVERTISEMENT

Many parts of the State may take a break from searing heat till month-end

April 27, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

IMD predicts prospects of heavy rain in some districts on April 30 and May 1

The Hindu Bureau

People woke up to a pleasant weather in Ramanathapuram on Tuesday morning thanks to dark clouds and showers. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

Several parts of the State may get a break from searing heat for a few days as the Meteorological Department has predicted an increase in rainfall from Saturday and prospects of heavy rainfall in some districts for two days.

A trough/wind discontinuity line running from west Vidarbha to north Tamil Nadu would trigger thunderstorm activity across the State. S.Balachandran, Additional Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said most places in the State witnessed a drop in day temperature to around 34-35 degree Celsius as there was no westerly component in the wind for the past few days.

The maximum temperature had been mostly at moderate level as winds were southerly or southeasterly now. A combination of weather factors would influence thunderstorm activity and keep soaring temperature under control, he said.

On Thursday, several places recorded slightly lower temperature than average for the day. The maximum temperature soared to 38.8 degree Celsius in the State for the day. Places like Chennai (34.6 degree Celsius), Coimbatore (35.7 degree Celsius), Madurai airport (34.8 degree Celsius) and Vellore (36.6 degree Celsius) experienced a drop in normal temperature by 1-2 degree Celsius. A few weather stations in the State, including Kodaikanal and Karaikal (3 cm), Nagapattinam and Madurai (1 cm) received light rain till 5.30 p.m. on Thursday.

While isolated places may receive light to moderate rain in the State till Saturday, heavy rain is likely in districts along western ghats and south Tamil Nadu, including the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts on April 30 and May 1. Erode, which has been sizzling for several days, too may have a respite from blistering heat. Districts like Tirupattur, Namakkal, Karur and Salem too have chances of heavy rain on May 1.

The Meteorological Department has forecast thunderstorm activity with light/moderate rain is likely to occur in some areas of Chennai till Saturday.

