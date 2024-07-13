Many parts of Tamil Nadu will continue to receive evening showers for another week

Evening thunderstorms are set to continue in various parts of Tamil Nadu till July 19. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast rain may intensify in some districts on July 15 and 16.

The State continues to maintain its surplus rainfall this southwest monsoon as wet weather has prevailed in most districts since the start of the season. The State has recorded an overall 14.4 cm of rainfall against its seasonal normal of 8 cm so far. Most districts, barring Thoothukudi and Nagapattinam, have registered surplus or normal rainfall.

The RMC has predicted that light to moderate rain along with thunderstorms will continue over parts of the State for another week. Districts along the Western Ghats and north-interior parts, including Coimbatore, Erode, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Salem, and Tirupattur have chances of heavy rainfall on Monday and Tuesday.

Light rainfall, which has become an almost daily occurrence in the State, covered various parts, including Kanniyakumari, Valparai, Tirunelveli, and Yercaud on Saturday between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. On Saturday, Kilacheruvai in Cuddalore district recorded 23 cm of rain, the highest received in the State over the past 24-hours ending 8.30 a.m.

Chennai, which experienced gusty winds and overnight rainfall of 4 cm, too has chances of light to moderate rain in some areas till Monday.

P. Senthamarai Kannan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, RMC, said those districts along the Western Ghats felt the impact of the monsoon that was active in Kerala. A cyclonic circulation over west-central Bay of Bengal off coastal Andhra Pradesh was another reason for the evening thunderstorm activity in places such as Chennai.

With the weather system likely to move to the interior parts on Monday, some places in north-interior Tamil Nadu will receive rainfall of heavy intensity. Such minor weather systems forming during the monsoon may bring rainfall over the State, Mr. Senthamarai Kannan added.

