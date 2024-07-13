GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Many parts of Tamil Nadu will continue to receive evening showers for another week

Districts along the Western Ghats are feeling the effect of the southwest monsoon that is active in Kerala. A cyclonic circulation over west-central Bay of Bengal is another reason for rain in places such as Chennai, says RMC official

Published - July 13, 2024 08:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Two-wheeler riders caught in the sudden showers on Anna Salai in Chennai on Thursday.

Two-wheeler riders caught in the sudden showers on Anna Salai in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

Evening thunderstorms are set to continue in various parts of Tamil Nadu till July 19. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast rain may intensify in some districts on July 15 and 16.

The State continues to maintain its surplus rainfall this southwest monsoon as wet weather has prevailed in most districts since the start of the season. The State has recorded an overall 14.4 cm of rainfall against its seasonal normal of 8 cm so far. Most districts, barring Thoothukudi and Nagapattinam, have registered surplus or normal rainfall.

The RMC has predicted that light to moderate rain along with thunderstorms will continue over parts of the State for another week. Districts along the Western Ghats and north-interior parts, including Coimbatore, Erode, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Salem, and Tirupattur have chances of heavy rainfall on Monday and Tuesday.

Light rainfall, which has become an almost daily occurrence in the State, covered various parts, including Kanniyakumari, Valparai, Tirunelveli, and Yercaud on Saturday between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. On Saturday, Kilacheruvai in Cuddalore district recorded 23 cm of rain, the highest received in the State over the past 24-hours ending 8.30 a.m.

Chennai, which experienced gusty winds and overnight rainfall of 4 cm, too has chances of light to moderate rain in some areas till Monday.

P. Senthamarai Kannan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, RMC, said those districts along the Western Ghats felt the impact of the monsoon that was active in Kerala. A cyclonic circulation over west-central Bay of Bengal off coastal Andhra Pradesh was another reason for the evening thunderstorm activity in places such as Chennai.

With the weather system likely to move to the interior parts on Monday, some places in north-interior Tamil Nadu will receive rainfall of heavy intensity. Such minor weather systems forming during the monsoon may bring rainfall over the State, Mr. Senthamarai Kannan added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.