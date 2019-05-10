Many parts of old subway in Saidapet need to be mended

The protruding steel beams on ramps, damaged handle bars and cracks on the walls of the Saidapet subway indicate that it is time for the decades-old facility to undergo a renovation. Most of the sodium-vapour street lights in the subway can be seen broken. Moreover, the service lanes on both sides of the subway are occupied by vegetable and fruits vendors. They dump the leftover vegetable and fruit garbage into the stormwater drain of the subway and when it rains, water remains stagnant in the subway.

Built in February 2001 at a cost of ₹ 6 crore, the subway which is maintained by the Greater Chennai Corporation, has a service lane on each side. As the roof of the subway is only 3.6 metres high, only light vehicles are allowed. “Many people driving towards Guindy prefer to take this subway in order to bypass Anna Salai. The subway is well-frequented because of its proximity to the railway station and the Metropolitan Transport Corporation terminus in Saidapet. Despite its significance, the Corporation has not bothered to maintain it properly,” says V. Sowmiya, a resident of Saidapet. As per norms, public facilities including roads, subways and bridges should be repaired once in two years with regular maintenance that includes de-clogging of stormwater drains and replacing old bulbs of the street lights should be replaced with new ones. But residents say that the subway has not been maintained for many years.

“Steps will be taken to give a facelift to the subway soon,” says a Corporation official.