Many parking lots at suburban railway stations turn unsafe for vehicles parked by commuters

The availability of parking spaces is a boon to thousands of commuters who use their vehicles to reach suburban train stations on the four sections, including the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS). This helps them overcome the absence of last-mile connectivity to the stations. However, with several parking spaces not having contractors to manage them due to expiry of contract, there have been reports of vehicle thefts.

Over the years, the Southern Railway has been improving safety by directing the contractors to install closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the parking yards. The cameras function only when the contractors are available. In their absence, they either don’t function or have been damaged.

M. Ashwin, a regular commuter using the MRTS from Velachery to Chintadripet, complained about the lack of contractors at important railway stations such as Thiruvanmiyur, Kasturba Nagar, and Kotturpuram. All these stations attract a large number of commuters because of the multi-modal transportation facility they provide. But the absence of contractors has resulted in commuters facing hardship in parking their vehicles.

Consumer activist T. Sadagopan is unhappy over the lack of contractors at a few important railway stations such as Avadi (north side) and Pattabiram (south side), on the Moore Market Complex-Avadi section and beyond. He said that in most railway stations, parking lots would be available on both sides, but no parking facility was available on the northern side in Pattabiram.

Similarly, on the Beach to Tambaram and Chengalpattu section, which has the maximum passenger footfall of the four sections, stations including St. Thomas Mount and Mambalam do not have parking lot contractors. At a few stations, the redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) has also resulted in parking facilities remaining closed.

Commuters of the suburban train services say the Southern Railway has to work out a scheme where, in case of any delay in the renewal of parking contracts, which is done through floating of tenders, temporary arrangements should be made to ensure vehicles parked by commuters remained safe.

A senior official of the Chennai Division of the Southern Railway said parking lots were available at 119 locations, with 74 of these having contractors. Tenders have been floated for selecting contractors for 20 locations. In 10 locations, redevelopment of parking area under the ABSS was in progress.

