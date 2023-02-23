Many new parks coming up under Singara Chennai project

February 23, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

Lack of adequate lung spaces is something with which most north Chennai residents can relate to. But work is in progress on several new parks and the existing ones are being spruced up in many parts of north Chennai.

At least 20 new parks are coming up under the “Singara Chennai 2.0” project across all five zones of the north region of Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) — two in Zone I (Tiruvottiyur) at a cost of ₹75.69 lakh, six in Zone II (Manali) at a cost of ₹138 lakh, 12 in Zone III (Madhavaram) at a cost of ₹429.81 lakh, two in Zone IV (Tondiarpet) at a cost of ₹46.58 lakh and one in Zone V (Royapuram) at a cost of ₹38.70 lakh, according to officials.

M. Sivaguru Prabakaran, Regional Deputy Commissioner (North) of the Greater Chennai Corporation, said during field inspections, residents mostly raised the need to improve parks such as repair of play equipment, toilets and lights. “Since last month, we have been having periodic review meetings. We have inspected each and every park and have taken up rectification work. Nearly 80% of the rectification work has been completed,” he said.

North Chennai has fewer lung spaces when compared with the rest of the city. The official pointed out that there were plans to develop new parks on OSR (open space reservation) land under the Singara Chennai project and Namakku Naame Thittam.

Under the Singara Chennai 2.0 in 2021-2022, work on three parks had been taken up at a cost of ₹900.37 lakh in Royapuram zone. Of these, the Basin Bridge-Mint Flyover park is a major landmark that features a boat as its centrepiece, Miyawaki forest, a number of seating spaces, and a yoga centre.

Work is under way at Anna Park at a cost of ₹250.37 lakh and at the popular “Maadi Poonga” at a cost of ₹213 lakh.

Among the important park works in progress under “Singara Chennai” 2022-23 was the formation of “Miyawaki” forest in Thanigai Nagar, Manali New Town in Manali zone estimated at ₹90 lakh. In Madhavaram zone, park work is going on at Ranga Avenue at ₹63.06 lakh and at Srinivasa Nagar Second Street at ₹51.88 lakh, according to officials.