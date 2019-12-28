Many neighbourhoods in Moovarasampet poorly-lit

It is two months since street lights at various areas of Moovarasampet went out of order. Some of the neighbourhoods are Sabapathy Nagar, Subramaniayam Nagar and Bajanai Kovil Street.

Subramaniayam Nagar Road witnesses heavy traffic; despite its significance, only one lamp functions on this road. The commercial establishments are the saving grace for the motorists and the pedestrians, say residents. G. P. Babu, secretary, Federation of Moovarasampet Welfare Association (FMWA), says, “There have been incidents of chain-snatching and house break-ins in the past three to four months. Yet, the authorities concerned have not taken any steps to repair the street lights till date. Whenever, we take up the issue with the Moovarasampet Village Panchayat, the officials cite shortage of manpower and lamps.”

In this regard, a Panchayat official, says “We have received representations from the residents. We are in the process of procuring new lamps and if possible, the existing ones will be repaired.”